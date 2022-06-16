B'day Special: From Geet to Veera, Imtiaz Ali's Most Memorable Characters

Counted among the best writer-directors in Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his birthday today. Having written some of the most memorable characters in mainstream Bollywood, Imtiyaz won Best Dialogue for Jab We Met and has been nominated several times for Best Director.

Since his debut in 2005, he has directed many big-budget films such as Tamasha, Highway, Rockstar and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He stepped into the world of cinema to become an actor but became a director. On the special occasion of his birthday, let us look at some of the most memorable characters he has brought to the big screen.

Geet

Imtiaz’s first film as a director was Jab We Met which was released in 2007. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor played the lead roles in the movie. Kareena was seen in the character of Geet, who is a bubbly and full-of-life girl. She finds solace and acceptance only in love and emotional connection. She took no time to become a fan favourite.

Janardhan-turned-Jordan

One of the most complex characters written by Imtiaz was Janardhan or JJ or Jordan. The character got famous for his pain and was written as someone who suffers for his profession as a musician. Fans associate his name with the emotion of heartache and longing.

Jai-Veer

Love Aaj Kal is one of Imtiaz’s most beautiful films and was released back in 2009. The story of the film cannot be easily forgotten as it is told in a mesmerising way. The movie shows that time can change circumstances but not love, which is a pure emotion at its core. While Jai puts love and relationships after his career and lifestyle, Veer is ready to sacrifice his life for the one he truly loves.

Veera

Highway is a story about Veera, who is lost in a world where all her decisions are taken by her family. Suddenly one day, her life changes after being kidnapped. She receives freedom after being kidnapped. Her responsibilities and social bonds break as she finds herself travelling on the highways with her kidnappers.

