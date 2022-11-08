B'day Special: From Super To Ragada, Anushka Shetty’s Hit Films With Nagarjuna

Anushka Shetty, who is a popular face in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, rang in her 41st birthday on November 7. In her career spanning over one-and-a-half decades, the actress has starred in around 47 films. Throughout her career, Anushka has starred in multiple hit films with Akkineni Nagarjuna. The super hit pair has won the hearts of many with their on-screen chemistry. So, on Anushka Shetty’s 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some of her blockbuster films with Nagarjuna:

Super (2005)

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Super was released back in 2005. The heist action film was produced by Nagarjuna under the banner of Annapurna Studios. The film starred Nagarjuna, Sonu Sood, Anushka Shetty and Ayesha Takia in lead roles, with music scored by Sandeep Chowta. Super also marked Anushka Shetty and Ayesha Takia’s debut film in Tollywood.

Don (2007)

Anushka Shetty and Nagarjuna’s chemistry in the 2007 film Don was widely praised by the masses. The film was directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by M.L. Kumar Chowdary under the Sri Keerthi Creations banner. It starred Raghava Lawrence, Nagarjuna, Anushka Shetty, Nikita Thukral and Kelly Dorji in key roles.

Ragada (2010)

Ragada was a superhit film, which was released in 2010. The action film was directed by Veeru Potla while D Siva Prasad Reddy produced it. The Telugu film starred Nagarjuna, Anushka Shetty and Priyamani in lead roles. Its music was composed by S Thaman. The film’s plot focuses on Satya, a village rowdy, who arrives in Hyderabad to earn money. After saving Don GK’s life by chance, he becomes his right-hand man. However, trouble ensues when Satya falls in love with the same girl as his boss.

Damarukam (2012)

Damarukam is an award-winning action fantasy film, which was released in 2012. This Srinivasa Reddy directorial starred Nagarjuna, Anushka Shetty, P. Ravishankar and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The plot of Damarukam revolves around an atheist, Mallikarjuna, who falls in love with a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, Maheswari. When an evil power threatens to end the world and inflicts harm on his lover, Mallikarjuna decides to fight it to save the world.

