B'day Special: From Village Leader to Doting Father, the Many Shades of Prakash Raj

Actor-director-politician Prakash Raj, who has delivered some remarkable films across genres and languages, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Prakash is a prominent name in the Tamil Film industry. The veteran actor, who debuted in Kollywood in the role of an antagonist, has given several stellar performances over the years.

Prakash Raj has owned the screen in whatever role he has appeared in. Such is his acting prowess that despite appearing in so many roles with negative shades, he has never been typecast as only a negative character.

Prakash Raj made his debut in Kollywood with the film Duet. The film was inspired by the 1990 French film Cyrano de Bergerac, which itself was based on the 1897 play of the same name directed by Edmond Rostand. Prakash essayed the role of Star Hero Sirpy in the film and received critical acclaim for his portrayal. Prakash Raj also won the award for best supporting actor in the film at the National Film awards.

Prakash rose to fame with Mani Ratnam’s directorial Iruvar. The film was set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu cinema and politics and was inspired by the lives of M. G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi, and J. Jayalalithaa. Iruvar starred Mohanlal and Prakash Raj as friends-turned-political opponents, with Aishwarya Rai, Revathi, Gautami, and Tabu portraying the women in their lives.

Prakash Raj also featured in a negative role in Vijay starrer Ghilli. Prakash Raj played the role of Muthupandi, who is a morally corrupt factionalist leader.

Kamal Hassan-starrer Vasool Raja MBBS had Prakash Raj in the role of Kamal’s right-hand man, Vatti. Prakash’s role in the film was highly praised.

Annaatthe, directed by Siva, showed Prakash in the role of Nattadurai, a village leader who chose to rule by fear.

Santosh Subramaniam, which was released in 2008, saw Prakash in the role of a doting father. The film was received well by the audience and the critics praised Prakash’s performance.

Prakash Raj won the Best Actor award at 55th National award for his performance in Priyadarshan directorial Kanchipuram. The film depicts the pitiful state of the silk weavers of Kanchipuram, who were unorganised and ostracised, living a life of constant hand-to-mouth survival.

Prakash Raj has received several accolades in his acting career including five National Film Awards, eight Nandi Awards, eight Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, five Filmfare Awards South, four SIIMA Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and three Vijay Awards.

