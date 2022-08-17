B'Day Special: Gentleman To RC15, A Look at The Brilliant Work of S Shankar

Director S. Shankar, who has directed some of the biggest films in the South, turned 59 this year. On this special day, let’s take a look at his film career.

Shankar made his debut as a director with the movie Gentleman in 1993. For his debut film, he won the Filmfare Best Director Award and Tamil Nadu State Filmfare Award For Best Director. After this, he made several other blockbuster films, including Mudhalvan, Anniyan — the first ever film in Tamil cinema based on social apathy — and Shivaji: The Boss, I, Enthiran among others.

Now, Shankar is one of the highest-paid directors in India. He follows a unique style of work and mainly deals with contemporary social issues and vigilante themes. He uses state-of-the-art technology and VFX. In his projects, he has collaborated with composer A. R. Rahaman ten times. Two of his films, Indian in 1996 and Jeans in 1998 were submitted by India for The Academy Award For Best Foreign Language Film. He also earned an honorary doctorate from M.G.R University.

Apart from filmmaking, Shankar has also tried his career in acting. In 1988, he had a part in the Tamil Film Poovum Puyalum wherein he played the role of a student. Later, he was also seen in many other movies like Seetha, Indian, Enthiran, Naban, and more.

Now, the filmmaker has two projects, including the upcoming Telugu language political drama RC 15, bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Next up he has the Tamil action thriller Indian 2, a sequel to Indian, which was released in 1996.

The movie stars Kamal Hassan, Karthik, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul, Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bobby Simha.

