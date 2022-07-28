B'day Special: How a Phone Ad Got Huma Qureshi a Role in Gangs of Wasseypur

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi turned 36 this year. The diva has made a special place in Bollywood following her versatile on-screen characters. This talented actress has worked on many popular projects along with various superstars. She has shared the screen with Rajinikanth in Kaala and Ajith in Valimai. She is also known for her major role in Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, which won a fan award at the 94th Academy Award.

But she became a renowned face after appearing in her debut two-part crime drama Gangs Of Wasseypur. Her role as a mafia wife received a lot of appreciation from her fans.

So, on the occasion of the actress’s birthday, let us look at her journey to get a role in Gangs of Wasseypur.



After completing her studies in Delhi, Huma came to Mumbai in 2008 to turn her dreams into reality. He continuously auditioned for many films. Although she first appeared in the film Gangs of Wasseypur, the film for which she was selected the first time was Junction. Huma Qureshi auditioned for this film on behalf of a friend and she got selected, but unfortunately, this film was never made.

This film may not have been released, but Huma did not give up and after many hurdles, she got a contract with Hindustan Unilever, where she shot for many products. But Huma Qureshi’s life changed completely after she shot for a phone brand with Aamir Khan.

While she was shooting the mobile ad, director Anurag Kashyap noticed her. Huma Qureshi did not pay attention to this thing at the time thinking that many people in the industry keep saying this. She was unaware that soon her luck was going to shine. Anurag Kashyap cast her for Gangs of Wasseypur.

Huma Qureshi made a lot of headlines with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the crime drama. Her small character in the film left such an impression on the audience that today Huma is counted among the best actresses in Bollywood. After Gangs of Wasseypur, the actress worked in many hit films including Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Highway, Bell Bottom, and many more.

Along with the movie, the actress also appeared in the Sony Liv web series Maharani; her portrayal of the character of Rani Bharti received a lot of praise from the viewers.

