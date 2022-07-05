B'day Special: How Main Hoon Naa Actor Zayed Khan Proposed To His Wife More Than Once

Actor Zayed Khan, son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and interior designer Zareen Khan, has not been seen in a film for a long time, but he is quite active on social media. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today July 5. Let us take a look at some interesting facts about the actor.

The charming actor may not have been present in the industry for a while, but he is still loved by his fans and is often in discussions about his looks and body transformation. He treats his fans with updates about his life including photos and videos, which often go viral.

Zayed made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 movie Chura Liya Hai Tumne. He soon came to his fans with the movie Main Hoon Na and gained a lot of fame from it. In the movie, he played SRK’s long-lost younger brother. Zayed was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this film.

The actor soon did other films like Shaadi Number One, Vaada, Dus, Fight Club Members Only, Mission Istanbul, and Yuvraj. While his roles in these movies were appreciated, the movies could not make an impact on people.

He was last seen on the big screen in the film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, back in 2015. After being unsuccessful in movies, the actor soon turned to TV where he did the serial Haasil back in 2017-2018. He still couldn’t garner much success here either and since hasn’t been back to the world of cinema or television.

Talking about his personal life, Zayed is married to his childhood friend Malaika Parikh. The couple got married back in 2005. The funny thing about their relationship is that Zayed proposed to Malaika at least four times before their marriage. According to reports, his wife has safely kept all the rings given her. The couple has two children, Zidane and Ariz.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.