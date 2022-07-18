B'day Special: How Priyanka Chopra is Winning Hearts With Her Fashion

A very Happy Birthday to our very own PeeCee! From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Navi Mumbai to New York, the diva has been ruling our hearts with her hard work and with her fashion quirk. The global star is not scared of people’s opinions and trolls and her fashion experiments just prove that.

Let’s recall the times Priyanka stole our hearts with her glamorous on-camera personas as the well-liked star turns a year older.

PeeCee got wings to fly and her outfit screams the same. She looked stunning when she wore a black dress with butterfly details going on. The outfit’s plunging neckline and puffy shoulders gave them all the amount of edge that she needed. Her high bun and bold red lipstick complemented the entire look so well.

Orange is the new black? Hell yes! PeeCee acing the new black like no one’s business. She wore a whole monochrome outfit that looked like an oversized overcoat from the top. Added some glam with her statement jewellery i.e a layered necklace and a heavy pair of earrings.

Priyanka’s see-through voguish choice will undoubtedly go down in fashion history. This outfit is a true work of art, the ideal fusion of chic and shimmer. Priyanka’s stunning entrance on the red carpet of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in this seductive Dolce Gabbana couture gown had us in awe.

Flaunting her goal-worthy body, the globetrotter wore this monochrome bodycon gown for a Bulgari event. The alluring black gown featured a plunging neckline Contrast Dove Gown.

Let’s not forget one of her most experimental and bold looks, The met Gala Look. She chose a flouncy grey haute couture dress by Dior with multicoloured feathers at the hem and cage detailing on the corset. And yes, a cape was included. Was that it? Nope. She went all far from subtle and neutral makeup to bold fuchsia eyeshadow, white eyeliner, frosted lashes, bold berry lipstick, and face gems. she ended the entire look with a crown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.