B'day Special: How Rajpal Yadav Changed the Definition of Comedy in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has always made the audience laugh out loud with his witty acting and comic roles. Counted among the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Yadav is popularly known as the Comedy King.

In a career spanning two decades, the actor has placed himself on the map by working in movies like Hungama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Dhol, Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Judwaa 2, and the recent Coolie No. 1. Although the actor started his acting career as a villain but proved his mettle in the industry as a comedian.

Rajpal Yadav turns 51 today. Let’s take a look at some of the important events in the ace artist’s life.

Born on March 16, 1971, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajpal made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with a cameo as a coolie in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Shool. However, the actor did not have much success at the beginning of his career.

Later in 2001, Rajpal rose to fame with Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He gradually experimented with his roles and created space in the minds and hearts of people with his wit.

The actor-comedian has seen many sorrows in his personal life. Rajpal got married twice. Unfortunately, his first wife, Karuna passed away during the delivery of their first child.

Later, the actor tied the knot with Radha in 2003, with whom he had crossed paths in Canada. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Honey Yadav.

10 days imprisonment-

Rajpal Yadav was accused of filing a false affidavit in the Delhi High Court in 2013 after failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore. The actor was sentenced to 10 days in Tihar Jail.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav will soon be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2. In the sequel, Rajpal will be essaying his similar character from the first part.

