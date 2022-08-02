B'day Special: How Siddharth Roy Kapur Met Vidya Balan

Siddharth Roy Kapur, the founder of Roy Kapur Films, needs no special introduction. He is a well-known filmmaker. And though he keeps a low profile, his work speaks a lot about him. Siddharth is celebrating his birthday today. He was born on August 2, 1974, in Mumbai to Shalomi Roy Kapur — a former Miss India. The film producer has two younger brothers, Kunal Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur, working as actors in Indian cinema.

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films has produced many blockbuster films like Pihu, Dangal, Kai Po Che!, Chennai Express, Barfi and Satyagraha.

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s professional life:

Did you know Siddharth Roy Kapur started his career as an intern with UTV? Well, that’s right. In 1994, Siddharth started his career as an intern with UTV and was earning Rs 2000 a month. At that time, UTV was handled by Ronnie Screwvala. Along with Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth handled strategy-related work to take the company forward.

Later, Siddharth Roy Kapur did his MBA. After his MBA, Siddharth joined Procter & Gamble and then started working at Star TV’s Hong Kong office. Here, he became one of the youngest vice presidents of the star’s team.

Post working with Star TV, Siddharth again joined UTV and worked in the marketing of films like Rang De Basanti and Khosla Ka Ghosla. Later, Siddharth joined the marketing as well as distribution and revenue generation at UTV Motion Pictures. In 2008, he became the CEO of UTV Motion Pictures.

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s marriage

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan got married in December 2012. They kept their relationship a secret and it was in 2012 only when Vidya made her relationship with the filmmaker official. It was filmmaker Karan Johar who had introduced Siddharth and Vidya at a party and as they say, the rest is history.

It was Siddharth Roy Kapur’s third marriage. He was earlier married to his childhood friend Aarti Bajaj. However, they divorced each other and Siddharth married TV producer Kavita. In 2011, they parted ways and filed for divorce.

