B'day Special: How Sooraj Barjatiya's One Advice Got Arun Govil the Role of Lord Ram

Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and became a household name across India, is celebrating his 64th birthday today. In the 1980s, his identity was associated with Lord Ram so much so that Arun was even referred to by the same name by the audience.

In no time, Arun became the face of Lord Ram and many would come up to him to touch his feet and seek blessings.

But, do you know how Arun Govil became Lord Ram of the 80s show and how he got the role?

Grandfather-grandson duo Tarachand Barjatya and Sooraj Barjatya have an instrumental role in making Arun Govil the Ram of Ramayan. Arun Govil had disclosed in an interview that at first after auditioning for the character of Lord Ram, he was rejected. But, later Sooraj Barjatya advised him to use his smile during the look test for the character. The actor took the advice and got the role.

For the unversed, the Barjatya family was the owner of Rajshri Productions and Arun Govil had worked in many of their films.

Even though before Ramayan, Arun had been a part of many movies, Bollywood could not give him the level of recognition that the Doordarshan show did. Today, on the occasion, here are some unknown facts about the actor.

Born on 12 January 1958, Arun started his film journey and acted in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Braj Bhasha, Odia, and Telugu films. In 1987-88, his character as Lord Rama earned the name and recognition.

In 2020, when the first lockdown was imposed, the show was once again aired and it broke all the TRP records.

