B'day Special: J Om Prakash, Hrithik Roshan's Maternal Grandfather and His Super Teacher

Om Prakash, the renowned director and producer, is best known for helming Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna’s hits Aap Ki Kasam and Aakhir Kyun. He has also directed Jeetendra-starring Arpan and Aadmi Khilona Hai. J. Om Prakash had also produced several hit films, including Aas Ka Panchhi and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, under his production house Filmyug Production.

Born on January 24, 1926, in Lahore, Pakistan, today is his 96th birth anniversary. He is the grandfather of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The duo as a grandfather-grandson had a very close relationship. Hrithik has on several occasions expressed his love for his Nana.

Hrithik used to call his Nana his ‘super teacher’. According to media reports, Hrithik had also appeared in some of his maternal grandfather’s films, including the 1986 film Bhagwan Dada.

J Om Prakash produced many hit films like Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Aap Ki Kasam (1974) and Aandhi (1975). J. Om Prakash made his debut as a producer in 1961 with the movie Aas Ka Punchhi.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Aap Ki Kasam, the film with Rajesh Khanna’s performance and R.D. Burman’s soulful music is still etched in the audience’s mind. He worked with Jeetendra in films like Apnapan (1977), Asha (1980), and Aadmi Toy Hai (1993).

He also served as the President of the Film Producers Guild of India from 1995-96 and was the President of the Film Federation of India.

People from Bollywood say that Prakash had a lot of knowledge and was a skilled filmmaker. He was fond of reading. He was respectfully called Omji in the industry.

