B'Day Special: KGF to Cobra, How Srinidhi Shetty's Popularity Grew One Film At a Time

There has been no looking back for actress Srinidhi Shetty ever since she set foot in the Kannada film industry with her debut film KGF: Chapter 1. Wowing audiences with her character Reena — cast opposite Kannada superstar Yash — Srinidhi has been slowly climbing the ladder of success. Besides her acting chops, the actress is also known for making an impression with her distinguished style statements.

Srinidhi recently celebrated her 30th birthday on October 21. The official Twitter page of the KGF movie franchise wished the actress a happy birthday by sharing a stunning picture of the diva. “Birthday wishes to our Reena, Srinidhi Shetty a very Happy birthday,” read the tweet. Check out the post here.

Birthday wishes to our Reena, @SrinidhiShetty7 a very Happy birthday 🥰#HBDSrinidhiShetty pic.twitter.com/11E0kBZBV6 — #KGFChapter2 – Box Office Monster 🔥 (@KGFTheFilm) October 21, 2022

Srinidhi started her career with modelling. In 2015, she participated in Miss South India where she bagged the Miss Karnataka and Miss Beautiful Smile Awards. Later, in the year 2016, the actress won the coveted Miss Diva Supranational at the Miss Diva beauty pageant competition. She was the second Indian to be honoured with the prestigious title. Earlier, actress Asha Bhat was crowned Miss Diva Supranational in the year 2014.

Speaking on her educational qualifications, Srinidhi is a graduate of Electrical Engineering from Jain University in Bangalore. She passed the degree with distinction.

The actress first got noticed by directors after winning the 2016 Miss Diva Supranational, post which she has been receiving acting offers. Both KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 have been her breakthrough performances. Earlier, the 30-year-old also took part in television shows like Rishton Se Badi Pratha and Jyoti.

On the work front, Srinidhi was last seen in the film Cobra. She was cast opposite Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram. Being the most sought-after actress in the film industry, it was reported that Srinidhi had doubled her remuneration for the film. While in KGF: Chapter 2 she received 3 crores, the actress is believed to have received a sum of 7 crores for Cobra.

