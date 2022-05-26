B'day Special: Know The Net Worth Of Your Favourite Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Gada

It is highly unlikely that you’d come across someone unfamiliar with the legendary character of Jethalal Gada from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Actor Dilip Joshi has immortalised the character with his flawless performance and we have come to love him over 14 years since the show’s inception.

Although Dilip Joshi had appeared in other shows and a few films as well, it was TMKOC that made him a household name. As the actor celebrates his 54th birthday today, let us take a look at a few unknown facts about him such as his net worth and previous roles.

Dilip Joshi began his acting career in 1989 with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in which he played Ramu. Since then, he has participated in several Gujarati dramas, including Bapu Tame Kamaal Kari, wherein he co-starred with Sumeet Raghavan and Amit Mistry.

Apart from Maine Pyaar Kiya, Dilip was also part of another Salman Khan hit, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, wherein he played the role of Bhola Prasad. Take a look at these throwback pictures of the actor taken at Prithvi Theatres before the play Khelaiya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi)

He has also done films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and serials like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain and many more.

Dilip Joshi has acquired a fortune in the entertainment industry, and according to previous reports by networthdekho.com, the actor has a net worth of roughly 5 million dollars or Rs 37 crores. His remuneration for Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. He is also a car enthusiast and owns an Audi Q7 which starts at Rs 82 lakh and goes up to Rs 89 lakh. He also has a Toyota Innova, which costs around Rs 14 lakh. Last year in November, the actor purchased a subcompact SUV KIA Sonet that costs Rs. 12.29 lakh. We may have gotten used to seeing the actor reside in Gokuldham society but in reality, he has a beautiful house in Goregaon worth Rs 5 crore.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.