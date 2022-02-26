B'Day Special: Kumkum Bhagya Fame Sriti Jha is Multitalented, Loves Photography

Sriti Jha, the popular television actor, is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Sriti won the hearts of one and all while playing Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. The actor became popular in the Indian household with the show Kumkum Bhagya. Today, on Sriti’s birthday, the fans are celebrating and extending best wishes to the actor.

Sriti was born in Begusarai, Bihar, on February 26, 1986. On Sriti’s birthday, let’s get to know some lesser-known facts about the actor’s life.

Sriti is not just a brilliant actor but also a good photographer. She often shares pictures clicked by her on her Instagram handle. She made her debut with the TV show Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007.

Sriti also likes travelling. She goes on trips two to three times a year. This is her way of detoxing herself. The actor also performs household chores when she’s at home.

Apart from that, the actor likes spending quality time with her friends. She becomes a child when she is with her friends. Sriti also does not forget to take some time for herself. She treats her fans with her selfies regularly. The actor likes to go to live shows when she is free from her acting projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.