B'day Special: Little Known 1st Love and Marriage of Vindu Singh Randhawa With Farha Naz

Actor Vindu Singh Randhawa, apart from his several films and comic timing, is known for his stint in Bigg Boss season 3. Eventually, he won the hearts of the audience with his performance and became the winner of season 3. Besides Vindu’s professional life, his personal life is a matter of great interest to fans. Vindu is married twice, first to actor Farha Naaz and the model Dina Umarova. He is celebrating his 58th birthday today. LEt’s get to know more about his life and love.

Vindu had met Farah via her elder sister Tabu. Vindu, Farha and Tabu used to go to the same dance class. In this dance class, Vindu got to know Farha and he developed feelings for her. They were in the middle of knowing each other when one day Vindu proposed to Farha. For Farha, this sudden proposal was shocking. She thought of it as a prank but Vindu clarified that he was serious about the proposal. Even after knowing that Vindu was serious about the proposal, Farha didn’t accept it immediately.

They dated for two years and got to know each other better. It was after these two years of dating, that Farha finally decided to accept Vindu’s proposal. Even after this acceptance, their families were against the relationship. Their parents had different sets of aspirations for Vindu and Farha’s life partners. At that time, Farha and Vindu respected their decision. Vindu went to Tamil Nadu for a film shoot. He didn’t talk to Farha for a long time. At this juncture, they realized their love for each other. It was only after seeing that Vindu and Farha were deeply in love with each other, that their parents gave in to this decision.

Vindu and Farha tied the nuptial knot in 1996. They welcomed their son Fateh a year later. Despite these golden moments, the happiness in their marriage was short lived.

In 2002, Farha started living independently with Fateh. She never said anything about these matters publicly. The couple legally got divorced in 2003. After the divorce, Vindu found love with model Dina Umarova. Farha got married to actor Sumeet Saigal.

