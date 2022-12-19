B’Day Special: Mahie Gill’s Rise To Fame And Her Controversial Life

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill has stepped into her 47th birthday today December 19. From acing the role of Paro in the 2009 film Dev D - a modern take on the cult classic novella Devdas to getting into the skin of Madhavi Devi in the crime thriller Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster, Mahie Gill is hailed as one of the most unabashed actresses to portray bold characters effortlessly, carving a niche for herself in the film industry. As the diva turns a year older, ageing like fine wine, let’s have a look back at Mahie’s highly talked-about personal and professional life.

Mahie Gill was born to a Punjabi Jat Sikh family on December 19, 1975, in Chandigarh. The 47-year-old was always keen to act as a kid. She had even pursued a Master’s in Theater from Punjab University. While attending her university, Mahie also got involved in Punjabi films as well. Her first break into films came with the 2003 film Hawayein. Directed by Amitoj Maan, Hawayein went on to become a super hit in the theatres, taking Mahie to the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahie Gill (@mahieg)

In a turn of events, the actress was spotted by director Anurag Kashyap at a party which in turn paved way for the dauntless diva to bag her first Bollywood debut - Dev D. Post the success of Dev D, Mahie Gill became a household name in the film industry, with many directors willing to work with her.

However, even with all the fame, glam, and glitz, Mahie’s life was far from easy. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up on her horrible experience with the casting couch. Admitting to being naive when she first stepped into Bollywood, the Apaharan actress revealed, “It happened to me a few times. I don’t even remember the name of the directors. I had to meet a director, so I wore a salwar suit, and he told me, ‘If you wear a suit and come, nobody is going to cast you in a film.’ Then, I met another director, and he said, ‘I want to see how you look in a nightie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahie Gill (@mahieg)

Mahie’s personal life was also a hot topic of discussion with the paparazzi. According to reports, the actress got married at the age of 17. However, the marriage did not last long and the relationship ended. “I know my first marriage failed, but that was because I was very young and immature at that time. But now I am quite mature, and you know, I share a good rapport with my ex-husband. I still respect him and we do exchange messages often. We are in touch,” Mahie had confessed in an interview, which was reported by ETimes.

Although after the failure of her first marriage, Mahie did not wish to marry for a second time, the actress gave everyone a bolt from the blue after she disclosed to be in a live-in relationship with another man, whose identity was not unveiled. In fact, the actress also took her fans by surprise after sharing that she has a little daughter named Veronica. Mahie, however, prefers to keep her personal life away from the public eye and is hesitant to speak about it.

Mahie has delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Posham Pa, Gang of Ghosts, Paan Singh Tomar, Shareek, and Durgamati, among others.

