B'Day Special: Milee To Nimmo, Sanjeeda Sheikh's Incredible Cinematic Journey

Be it television or the big screen, actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has left her imprint on the hearts and minds of the audience. The TV star has turned a year wiser today. Sanjeeda debuted on the big screen with an evergreen blockbuster film, Bhagban as Milee. Later in 2005, she debuted on television with Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka playing the lead role of Nimmo.

And then, she played a negative character in the second serial of her career as a vamp in the 2007 serial Qayamat. She became one of our favourite TV stars by appearing in many other shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Kya Dil Mein Hai and Ek Hasina Thi.

She married her longtime boyfriend Aamir Ali on March 2, 2012. It was revealed in August 2020 that the couple has a one-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali, via surrogacy. After 8 years of marriage, they separated in 2020 and were granted divorce in 2021, with Sheikh receiving custody of their daughter.

According to reports, in an interview, Sanjeeda said, “I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon.”

While Aamir said, “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.”

