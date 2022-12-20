CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Movies » B'Day Special: Milee To Nimmo, Sanjeeda Sheikh's Incredible Cinematic Journey
1-MIN READ

B'Day Special: Milee To Nimmo, Sanjeeda Sheikh's Incredible Cinematic Journey

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 14:27 IST

Mumbai, India

She married her longtime boyfriend Aamir Ali on March 2, 2012

She married her longtime boyfriend Aamir Ali on March 2, 2012

After 8 years of marriage, she parted ways with Aamir in 2020.

Be it television or the big screen, actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has left her imprint on the hearts and minds of the audience. The TV star has turned a year wiser today. Sanjeeda debuted on the big screen with an evergreen blockbuster film, Bhagban as Milee. Later in 2005, she debuted on television with Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka playing the lead role of Nimmo.

And then, she played a negative character in the second serial of her career as a vamp in the 2007 serial Qayamat. She became one of our favourite TV stars by appearing in many other shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Kya Dil Mein Hai and Ek Hasina Thi.

She married her longtime boyfriend Aamir Ali on March 2, 2012. It was revealed in August 2020 that the couple has a one-year-old daughter, Ayra Ali, via surrogacy. After 8 years of marriage, they separated in 2020 and were granted divorce in 2021, with Sheikh receiving custody of their daughter.

According to reports, in an interview, Sanjeeda said, “I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon.”

RELATED NEWS

While Aamir said, “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. Sanjeeda Sheikh
first published:December 20, 2022, 14:25 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 14:27 IST
Read More