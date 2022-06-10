B'day Special: Nandamuri Balakrishna, The Actor, The Politician, The Philanthropist

Nandamuri Balakrishna embarked on his silver screen journey with the film Tatamma Kala. Soon, Balayya, as he is affectionately known among fans, acted in films like Simha, Legend etc. and carved a niche. The actor is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. We have compiled a list of some lesser known facts about him here.

Balayya’s film Legend was a super hit at the box office. For the film Legend, Balayya received the South Indian International Movie Award and Nandi Award. He also won the CineMAA award in the best male actor category for the film Simha.

Besides brilliant acting, Balayya is also a step ahead when it comes to doing philanthropic activities. Balakrishna is the chairman of an Indo-American Basavatarakam Cancer hospital. In the last 20 years, this hospital has cured a total of 2.5 Lakh patients.

In the initial stages of his career, Balakrishna got the chance to work with several renowned names from the industry like writer Viswanath and actor Akkineni Nageshwara Rao.

At the same time, Balakrishna also acted in several period dramas and biographical films. These films include Daana Veera Soora Karna, Akbar Saleem Anarkali, Shri Tirupati Venkateswara Kalyanam and many others.

Balakrishna essayed the character of a brother to his real life father late N.T. Rama Rao in the film Annadammula Anubandham. Annadammula Anubandham was the remake of Hindi film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. In 1977, he portrayed the character of an on-screen son to his real life elder brother Harikrishna Nandamuri in the film Daana Veera Soora Karna.

In his film career, Balakrishna wore the director’s cap for the film Narthanasala. Narthanasala, based on culture and traditions, was a box office success. Balakrishna essayed Arjuna’s role in this film. Apart from Balakrishna, Sarath Babu, Sai Kumar, Soundarya and Srihari comprised the cast of this film.

