B'Day Special: Prajakta Koli’s Journey From YouTuber And UN Delegate to Bollywood Actress

If you are someone who spends a lot of time on social media and is addicted to memes and other creative content, it is unlikely that you have not come across videos by the YouTube channel as well as a social media handle named Mostly Sane. With videos focused mostly on observational comedy related to daily life situations, these videos have been largely relatable to a large section of people.

The charming lady behind the title of Mostly Sane is Prajakta Koli, and the entertainer has already appeared in a Bollywood project named Jug Jug Jeeyo. As the influencer-turned actress celebrates her 29th birthday on June 27, let’s dive into her impressive and inspiring upward growth trajectory.

Koli, who was born and raised in Thane, served as an intern for Fever 104 FM before starting her own YouTube channel in February 2015. This channel not only launched her career, but also provided her with a new identity of MostlySane, the name by which her fans have known her. Her account, which quickly climbed the ladder, currently has 6.66M subscribers, and celebrities like Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kajol have all appeared on it.

She was asked to perform at the YouTube Fanfest in Delhi in 2018 when her content, which focuses on humour, reading, travel, and general information, started becoming popular. The next year, she performed once more, this time in Mumbai at JioWorld Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, in front of a huge crowd numbering in the thousands.

The young entertainer has also made India proud on the global stage when she visited the UN’s headquarters in September 2019 to participate in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Program and the International Day of Tolerance. She is also the first UNDP Youth Climate Champion from India.

Her widespread popularity and achievements soon landed her acting roles in the short film Khayali Pulao and Netflix’s Mismatched. Her Bollywood debut Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, which stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani has already been released to a good response at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.