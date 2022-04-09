B'day Special: The Jaw-dropping Net Worth of Actor-Turned-politician Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, who was born on April 9, 1948, in Jabalpur is celebrating her 74th birthday. The iconic strong woman after having an illustrious film career in Hindi cinema is now a Rajya Sabha MP. On a multitude of topics, the veteran actor has even expressed her strong opinions on the floor of the house.

Jaya married Amitabh in the year 1973, and the beloved duo is undoubtedly one of the strongest and evergreen couples in the industry. Jaya Bachchan learned the nuances of acting from the Film and Television Institute of India Pune and got the gold medal. The best actress of her time, Jaya marked her debut in Bollywood with Satyajit Ray’s 1963 film Mahanagar. However, Jaya rose to fame with her second movie Guddi directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

After the immense success of the film, Jaya never looked back and gave notable performances in films like Uphaar, Kora Kagaz, Abhimaan, Chupke-Chupke, and Sholay.

Advertisement

Jaya, who has written a story of success at every stage of life, has also created a staggering net worth.

Amitabh and Jaya are the owners of assets worth billions:

According to media reports, in the affidavit given during the Rajya Sabha elections, Jaya Bachchan and her husband Amitabh Bachchan had total assets of 10.01 billion. According to the affidavit, a loan of about Rs 88 crore was presented in Jaya’s name from the bank and various financial institutions.

Jaya Bachchan’s net worth is reported to be somewhere 68 crores ($680 million). Not only this, but Jaya Bachchan also owns jewellery worth Rs. 26,11,00,000.

According to some old stats and reports, it is known that the actress has deposited about Rs 6,60,00,000 in the bank of Dubai and also has agricultural land worth 37,25,00,000 in Bhopal and Lucknow’s Kakori town. However, the

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.