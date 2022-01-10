B'day Special: Unconventional Roles, Brilliant Acting are Kalki Koechlin's Success Mantra

Whether it was the role of Francoise Marie in Kadakh or Chanda from Dev.D, actor Kalki Koechlin performed every single character to perfection. The actor has made a place for herself in Bollywood and the hearts of people through her unconventional roles and brilliant acting. The diva is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Let us have a look at her life and film career.

Kalki was born to French parents in a small village in Pondicherry. She got her lessons in drama and theatre at Goldsmiths, University of London. During her time in the varsity, she worked with a drama company called Theatre of Relativity for 2 years. In her 2 years with the theatre group, she worked in various plays, including The Blue Room by playwright David Hare, The Dispute by French playwright Marivaux and a devised play called The Rise of the wild hunt.

The diva later came to Mumbai to try her luck in Indian cinema. She did a couple of modelling assignments for TV commercials before she got the role of Chanda (based on Chandramukhi) in Dev.D. Kalki, who can speak languages like Tamil, French and English, had a major challenge of learning Hindi while preparing for her role in Dev.D.

For her role in Shaitan, she even went on to win the best-supporting actress award at the Global Indian films and TV awards in 2012. The actor was last seen in the TV series Freedom. Her upcoming work includes Goldfish, Emma and Angel, scholarship and freedom.

Sexually harassed at the age of 9:

Kalki had revealed in an old interview that she was sexually harassed at the age of 9. The diva’s biggest fear was that her mother would get to know about this. She felt that it was her mistake and kept this fact hidden from everyone for years.

We wish the very bold, determined and fearless Kalki a very happy 38th birthday.

