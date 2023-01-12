B’day Special: When A Woman Wanted Arun Govil To Cure Her Son

Actor Arun Govil celebrates his 65th birthday today. Born in 1958, initially his father wanted him to pursue a government job, but Arun wanted to do something worth remembering, which made him choose acting. He essayed pivotal roles in films like Sawan Ko Aane Do, Raadha Aur Seeta, Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin and serial Vikram Aur Betaal. But, it was Ramanand Sagar’s popular daily soap Ramayan, which turned Arun into a household name. He depicted the role of Lord Shri Rama in the serial. His convincing portrayal can be gauged by the fact that a woman once brought her sick child to him and placed him in Arun’s feet.

In an interview with a portal, Arun narrated that once he was present on the sets wearing formal clothes. Suddenly, he heard a loud commotion outside the sets. When Arun asked some of the crew members about the reason behind this noise, they told him that a woman was looking for Lord Shri Rama. Hearing this, Arun immediately decided to meet the woman and went outside.

After arriving outside the sets, he saw the woman frantically looking and calling for Lord Shri Rama. When he met her, she finally had a sigh of relief and kept her sick child at his feet. The woman then said something which left Arun speechless. She asked Arun to save his child, thinking he is the real Lord Ram.

Arun was at a loss of words on how to make the woman understand that he is just playing a character. He contemplated for a moment and then offered the woman some money asking her to take the child to a doctor. Despite this, the woman refused to move and said that doctors are left with hardly any hope of saving him. Now, all her hopes were pinned on Arun, who couldn’t think of anything to convince the woman that he cannot treat her son. She left after a while when Arun said to her politely that he cannot do anything.

To Arun’s surprise, the woman appeared on the sets after three days and informed him that her child had been cured. Arun was extremely happy and this incident inculcated his strong belief in Lord Shri Rama.

Read all the Latest Movies News here