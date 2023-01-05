B'day Special: When Deepika Padukone Revealed Names of Actors She Wants To Work With

Actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The diva embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry by featuring as a lead dancer in singer Himesh Reshammiya’s song Naam Hai Tera. She soon propelled to fame by portraying the dual role of Shantipriya and Sandy in the hit film Om Shanti Om. Deepika is currently at the top of her game, and has worked with several big stars. But did you know the actress wishes to work with popular South actors Junior NTR and Allu Arjun. She had expressed this wish in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, while promoting her film Gehraiyaan.

The actress had said, “I would love to work, and I hope this doesn’t create a riot or fight between anyone, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point. He’s got an incredible personality.” Deepika was also asked about the filmmaker she would like to work with. “I would like to work with Rajamouli,” the Love Aaj Kal actress said.

Deepika, at present, is all pumped up for her upcoming film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Backed by Yash Raj Films production, Pathaan features actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Currently, there is tremendous buzz around this movie.

According to reports, Pathaan’s trailer is going to be released on January 10. There are reports that the trailer is packed with elements of high-octane action sequences and music. The curiosity for this trailer has gone up a notch after the audience saw glimpses of confrontations between Shah Rukh and John in the teaser.

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also essayed a cameo role in the recently released film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. But Cirkus, a slapstick comedy, failed to impress the audience and proved to be a box office disappointment.

