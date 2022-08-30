B'day Special": When Guru Randhawa Opened Up About His Failed Love Story on TV

It is almost impossible to have a party list guaranteed to burn the dance floor without the inclusion of at least one Guru Randhawa track nowadays. Tracks like Suit Suit Karda, High Rated Gabru, and Patola are party anthems and Guru Randhawa has churned out many similar hits.

However, do you know that the song that catapulted him to stardom Ban Ja Meri rani Rani, was composed to serenade a woman in his life? As Guru Randhawa celebrates his 31st birthday today August 30, let us tell you about the story behind the very first hit of the famed singer.

In 2019, Guru Randhawa graced the Kapil Sharma Show along with Emraan Hashmi to promote their then-upcoming film Cheat India. On the show, Guru Randhawa revealed that he composed Ban Ja Meri rani Rani for a lady he loved during his struggling days. He wrote the song to woo the lady and even sang it for her.

However, the lady, whose name he did not disclose, rejected his proposal, he said, because he was still struggling and was a nobody. It broke his heart but as fate would have it, that very song became an overnight sensation and Guru Randhawa achieved national fame. According to Randhawa, that very lady tried to get back to him after his new-found fame and confessed her love for him. But having learnt his lesson well, Guru rejected the proposal.

Guru advised that one should love the individual rather than the fame that comes with that person. “Even though she wanted to return to me, I realised that this girl was in love with the fame I had attained and not with me,” he said.

