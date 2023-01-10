B'Day Special: When Hrithik Roshan Shared Screen Space With Rajinikanth And Sridevi

Bollywood’s very own Greek God Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 49th birthday today, December 10. Born to veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan, it was no surprise that he chose the field of entertainment like his father and his grandfather before him. He made a dream debut in Kaho Na Pyaar hai, launched by his father and it made him an overnight star and national sensation. He was dubbed the heartthrob of the current generation just after his first film and even though a few flops followed, his father’s Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, along with Yash Raj film’s Dhoom 2 proved that Hrithik was there to stay.

Consistently ranking among the most handsome men in the world, his acting chops perfectly complimented his chiselled good looks and today Hrithik is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. However, not many know that Kaho Naa Pyaar hai was not the first time he faced the camera. Hrithik made his acting debut way earlier at the age of eight in Bhagwan Dada. In his very first film, he shared screen space with none other than superstars Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

Bhagwan Dada was directed by Hrithik’s own maternal grandfather J Om Prakash. Hrithik’s role in it was not planned and happened by chance. The child actor supposed to appear in a crucial scene with Rajinikanth fell ill and could not film the scene which is when Om Prakash suggested his own grandson do it. Rakesh Roshan felt Hrithik was incapable of acting and was hesitant.

However, the director was persistent and soon a 9-year-old Hrithik shared screen space with both Rajinikanth and Sridevi. In a later interview, Rakesh Roshan stated that he was stunned to see his son’s performance and that is when he knew Hrithik would grow up to be an actor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here