B'day Special: When Salman Khan Helped Bobby Deol Battle Depression, Make Comeback

Bobby Deol was one of Bollywood’s best bets in the ’90s. With his long curly hair and dashing looks, he made his fans, especially girls, go crazy. Bobby, the son of legendary actor Dharmendra and brother of Sunny Deol, made his debut with Barsaat (1995). As Bobby Deol turns 53 today, let’s take a look at his journey in the film industry.

Bobby Deol’s film career did not go to great heights after his early flops, he did get some success in later years. When Bobby Deol made a comeback with his film Poster Boys, many expected this would trigger a rebound in his career, but that didn’t happen.

The phase of depression:

Bobby Deol’s poor performance in the past had caused him a lot of pain and sadness. He was also struggling with his mental health at the time. His elder brother Sunny Deol tried to save his career but ultimately failed. But thanks to Salman Khan, he stepped in and played an important role in becoming his life-saver.

Talking about the time when Salman helped him, he said in an interview, “We used to play CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) and he was the Mascot. He came for one or two games and he used to say ‘what are you doing.’ And I said, ‘Mamu what to do. I am trying to make a project. He asked me to remove the beard. He said ‘when my times were bad, I climbed on to your brother’s back, I climbed on to Sanjay Dutt’s back and I moved my career forward. So I said ‘let me climb onto your back, give me an opportunity.”

Bobby Deol is now making his comeback successfully in Bollywood. People are now liking to see him in films after the success of the Ashram series. He is working on two projects and is expected to be seen in some more big projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.