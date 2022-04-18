B'day Special: When Shashi Kapoor Slapped Poonam Dhillon on Sets of Yash Chopra Film

Yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon is celebrating her 60th birthday today, and the cine lovers are congratulating her on social media. Poonam made her debut with the Yash Chopra film Trishul. First, she turned down the offer in Trishul because she wanted to continue her studies. However, later she said yes on one condition that she would shoot only on her off days, reports say.

Poonam wanted to continue her studies and become a doctor, but destiny had other plans. Her father was a well-known aircraft engineer in the Air Force.

Dhillon stepped into the Bollywood world at a very young age. She was counted as one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood and won the title of Miss India at the age of only sixteen. After winning the title, her career as a leading lady in Bollywood began.

However, there were some instances that she would probably like to forget. In an interview, Poonam Dhillon talked about the time when Shashi Kapoor slapped her on the sets of a film. During the shooting of the film, Shashi Kapoor had to slap Poonam as part of the script. Poonam had no idea about what was going to happen as Shashi did not tell her anything. He slapped her as soon as Yash said “action".

This was done to make the scene look realistic. Later, Shashi Kapoor apologised to Poonam and said that he did it only after Yash’s approval.

Poona Dhillon was married to Ashok Thakeria for 9 years. Soon after her marriage, she took a break from films. When she did return, her husband did not appreciate it. Later, according to reports, she got to know about her husband’s extra-marital affair.

This caused a distance between the two and the relationship slowly started to fall apart. Poonam wanted to teach her husband a lesson, so she also got associated with a Hong Kong-based businessman. Eventually, their marriage ended after 9 years, and Poonam started her life separately with her children, Anmol and Paloma.

