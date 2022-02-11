B'day Special: When Sherlyn Chopra Demanded Bigg Boss Install Camera in Bathroom

Model and actor Sherlyn Chopra, who is known for her bold scenes in the movies, is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Sherlyn’s friends and fans are extending their birthday wishes to her on social media. She was born on February 11, 1984, in Hyderabad. She is the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

She has been a contestant in Bigg Boss 3 where she stoked controversy with her bold demands and heated arguments.

Bigg Boss 3 began airing on October 4, 2009, on Colors TV with actor Amitabh Bachchan as the host and aired for 84 days concluding on December 26, 2009. Sherlyn Chopra was among the 14 contestants who participated in the show. In the show, she had demanded the makers of the reality show to install a camera in the bathroom. She told the makers that she would like to take a bath in front of the camera. The makers of the show did not consider her request and she was evicted from the house on day 21.

After being evicted from the Bigg Boss 3 show, Sherlyn was seen on MTV’s show Splitsvilla. She was selected to host the sixth season of the show Splitsvilla.

Sherlyn attended Stanley Girls High School and Saint Ann’s College for Women in Secunderabad. In 1999 she was crowned Miss Andhra. She has also appeared in movies such as Time Pass, Red Swastik and Game. She made her Telugu film debut in A Film by Aravind. She was a lead actor in the film Kamasutra 3D, directed by Rupesh Paul.

Recently, the Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra in a porn films racket case in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the main accused. Sherlyn moved the top court after her bail was rejected by the Bombay HC on November 25, 2021.

