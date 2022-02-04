B'Day Special: When Varun Sharma Was Duped Into Playing a Junior Artist

Fukrey fame Varun Sharma has made a name for himself as a comedian and supporting actor. The 32-year-old is celebrating his birthday today and his fans are congratulating him on social media. Varun Sharma was born in Punjab on February 4, 1990. He has a significant fan base and has also been honoured with the Icon award by the government of Punjab.

Varun made his acting debut with the film Fukrey and people praised his character of Chucha since it was very entertaining. The actor will also star in the upcoming Fukrey 3, and his fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen again.

He also received considerable recognition with this character, Sexa in the film Chhichhore.

Varun Sharma had previously revealed in an interview that he was once duped in the industry with the promise of a role of Hero’s friend. The actor said that he signed for the film on a piece of paper and did not even go for an audition.

However, when he arrived on the sets, he learned that he had been assigned the role of a background artist. He continued with the role believing that it would give him some experience.

Varun Sharma had also stated that he was served food in a paint box during his shoot as a background artist. The box had his name written on it. The incident brought tears to his eyes. While the actor did not reveal the title of the film, he expressed disappointment over the treatment of a junior actor.

The actor played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend in the film Chhichhore. The film was well-received by the audience and emerged as a box office hit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.