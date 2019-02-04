English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Be Grateful to Love', Says Farhan Akhtar As He Posts This Photo With Shibani Dandekar
On Monday, Farhan Akhtar shared a new picture with his lady love Shibani on his Instagram story.
Image Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
The speculation about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's rumoured romance picked up in September last year when the latter posted an Instagram image of them taking a stroll through the streets of NYC hand in hand. Since then, the two have been posting pictures of them together and keeping the rumour mills busy. They made their first official public appearance together when they arrived hand in hand at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. Now, the latest reports suggest that they will tie the knot soon.
On Monday, the actor-director shared a new picture with his lady love on his Instagram story, which he captioned as- "I don't know if you find love or love finds you, either way, it's a gift from the universe. So be grateful. Every. Single. Day."
Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds a lot lately. The reports also suggest that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
