Be Unapologetically Sexy: Watch Kareena Kapoor’s Rousing Monologue at Her Radio Show Launch
Urging women to speak their mind and not let people’s expectation bog them down, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her radio show What Women Want on Tuesday.
Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her debut radio show What Women Want on Tuesday and how!
The Veere Di Wedding actor was her sassy and stylish best as she introduced the audience to her show for Ishq 104.8 FM, which will discuss the everyday misogyny and sexism that women have to deal with in India.
Urging women to speak their mind and not let people’s expectation bog them down, she launched her show through a monologue, saying, "Let's go off the taunts. That's what a woman wants.”
Watch her full speech here:
Dressed in a Le Mill and Silvia Tcherassi outfit, Kareena looked glamorous as ever. She paired a white off-shoulder polka dot top with a white-and-gold striped wraparound midi skirt. She chose to tie her hair in a bun and wore gladiator heels to complete her effortlessly chic look.
However, the headlining sequence of the event was Kareena showing the audience a glimpse of Poo—her iconic character from Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham — after all these years by dancing on the film’s popular tracks.
Watch her dance to songs Bole Choodiyan and You Are My Sonia here:
On her FM debut, Kareena had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
On the professional front, the 38-year-old will next star in Raj Mehta's Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, which has an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
