Coronavirus
Bear Grylls Calls Rajinikanth 'Real Superhero' in Second Promo of Into The Wild

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has shot a special episode with Bear Grylls' for the popular TV show Man vs Wild. Only recently, in 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (Image: Twitter)

A second promo of Into The Wild was released on Twitter recently, giving a glimpse of the adventures the two have undertaken during the shoot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Rajinikanth's TV debut with adventure survivalist Bear Grylls is highly anticipated as the special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls airs on Discovery Channel on March 23 at 8pm. A second promo was released on Twitter recently, giving a glimpse of the adventures the two have undertaken during the shoot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.

In the new promo clip, we can see Rajinikanth entering pond water inside the jungle, driving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), attempting a climb using harness ropes and performing other dangerous activities to survive in the wild. Rajinikanth and Bear are also seen navigating an old bridge as they walk on its edge. The thrilling visuals of the new promo will get your hearts racing.

The one minute video ends with Rajinikanth saying 'this is the real adventure' and is seen wearing the sunglasses in his trade mark movie style. Check out the action-packed promo here:

Bear is a popular adventure survivalist and has gained a huge fan following in India after shooting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His episode with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will also feature soon.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve is an 874 sq km national park, formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

