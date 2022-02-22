Bear Grylls Congratulates Ranveer Singh On Bagging Dadasaheb Phalke Award: ‘Extremely Well Deserved’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been facilitated with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award in the Best Actor category. Ranveer was conferred with the award for his performance in the film 83. As soon as the actor received the award, his friends and colleagues from the industry started showering praises on the star. British adventurer Bear Grylls too showered praises on Ranveer on social media.

The Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actor took to Twitter on Sunday night to share a picture of his proud moment. The picture sees Ranveer dressed in black attire as he smilingly holds the award and posed for the lens. Bear Grylls congratulated Ranveer on the win by posting a tweet on his wall. He wrote, “Extremely well-deserved brother. Congrats.”

Ranveer too reciprocated by replying, “Love you! Bear.”

Check the tweet below:

Last year, several reports suggested that Ranveer will be making his digital debut by collaborating with British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls for an adventure show. Ranveer‘s big-budget adventure series was reported to be bankrolled by Netflix and was touted to stream on the OTT giant.

As for the awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 concluded on Sunday night, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise along with Rupali Ganguly’s hit television show Anupamaa emerged as the biggest winners of the night. The hit Telugu movie, which not only did brilliant business at the Telugu box office but also won over the Hindi box office in December 2021, was awarded Film of the Year. On the other hand, Anupamaa was awarded Television Series of the Year. At the award ceremony, Kriti Sanong bagged the award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah bagged the Best Film.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the Padmaavat actor recently made headlines for his appearance at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game which was held in Cleveland, Ohio. On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture with ace basketball player, LeBron James. In the picture, the two stars can be seen holding hands. Ranveer called it a precision moment and wrote, “The King and I !!! @kingjames. What a precious moment ♥ I’m shook!”

On the professional front. Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.

