Bear Grylls Says Narendra Modi Was an Example of Calm and Cheerfulness While Shooting Man Vs Wild

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen channeling his adventurous side with popular TV show host Bear Grylls as they traverse the rainforests of Uttarakhand for a special episode on latter's show Man vs Wild. The episode will air on August 12 on Discovery channel, and in the lead up to the premiere, Grylls got candid about shooting the episode with Modi.

In an interaction with ANI, Grylls recalled how Modi, while shooting for the episode, remained calm in the face of crisis and told the news agency that he was impressed with Modi and his courage. He was quoted as saying, "I think often you see politicians behind a podium looking smart in a suit. But the wild is a great leveller, it doesn’t care who you are. It rewards commitment and courage, you got to work together."

"We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey. Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there’s a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis," Grylls added.

Grylls further explained how Modi, despite inclement weather, put his trust in him and braved the odds. He added, "I told him in the beginning, it was my job to keep you safe from wild animals, bad weather and big rivers, which was true. He was very calm and considerate, very trusting of me and we just travelled together. It was harder for his security team as they were carrying weapons briefcases and all that. The Prime Minister in the middle of it was an example of calm and cheerfulness."

Man Vs Wild episode featuring Modi and Grylls will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.