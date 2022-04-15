Beast Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Surpasses Rs 100 Cr In Just 2 Days

Tamil movie Beast might have opened to mixed reviews but the film has already recorded an impressive box office collection on the worldwide front. The Tamil New Year release, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has reportedly surpassed Rs 100 crore box office collection worldwide in just two days. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed, “In 2 days, #Beast has crossed ₹ 100 Crs gross at the WW Box office."

He added that until the evening of April 14, Beast collected $80,000 in the US whereas the movie collected A$ 283,000 in Australia and the Hindi circuit in India recorded Rs 50 Lakhs collection on April 14.

In 2 days, #Beast has crossed ₹ 100 Crs gross at the WW Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

Beast stars Vijay in the lead, playing the role of officer Veera. He is a great officer who singlehandedly manages to capture a dreaded terrorist even when nothing works in his favour. However, in the process, he loses someone. The death has a deep impact on him, resulting in him quitting his job. As the movie progresses, Veera falls in love with Pooja Hegde’s character. On one of their outings, they land in a mall that gets hijacked by terrorists. He then tries to take down the terrorists single-handedly.

The film has received mixed reactions from critics and fans. News18’s review of Beast reads: “Thalapathy Vijay brings forth a certain grace and swag in all his films, and Beast is no exception. The actor plays a RAW officer with an affinity for kids, and promises a suave and stylish action film with the first scene. However, as we move further into the film, we realise how inconsistent the writing is. It reaches a point where even Thalapathy fans might feel let down."

Beast clashed with Yash’s highly-anticipated Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. It will come as no surprise if the pan-India film affected the box office collection of Vijay’s movie in its opening weekend.

