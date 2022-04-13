Beast Fan Review: 'There's Nothing to Watch Here'

The highly-anticipated Vijay-starrer Beast has hit the theatres, and fans couldn’t stop themselves from watching the first-day first show, which premiered at 4 am. The early reviews of Beast have started pouring in. A fan of the actor, who watched the premiere, has shared his views with News18 Tamil. To him, the film has been a disappointment.

Responding to a question about how the film was, the fan said, “We looked forward to the Beast. But there is nothing here. The first half was something poignant. The second half just dragged on so much that even a bullet hovered over Vijay.”

This review is currently going viral on the internet. Keeping aside the review, the action-thriller is expected to do well at the box office. Reportedly, Beast also had great bookings and a decent screen count, indicating huge box office expectations for the film. In the action drama, Vijay is seen essaying a RAW agent named Veera Raghavan.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, Beast ensembles the cast of Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal, Aparna Das, among others in prominent roles.

The advance box office bookings for the film were extremely high in various areas and reportedly established a record collection in the United States and Australia, among others.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. In addition to Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Aparna Das, Beast also has Selvaraghavan in the role of antagonist, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, among others.

