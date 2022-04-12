Beast to Bloody Mary, Films and Web Series Hitting Cinemas, OTT Platforms This Week

With the pandemic slowly coming to an end, the Indian film industry is gradually getting back on its feet. Several big-budget movies and web series will either hit theatres or will be released on OTT platforms.

Several big-budget movies have already hit the big screen, and the next few weeks will also see several theatrical releases. Several movies and web series will be released on OTT platforms as well. Let us take a look at some of the recently released movies as well as some of the upcoming ones.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer, Radhe Shyam was released on March 11 this year. The film failed to create magic at the box office. The film was recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

Beast

Beast starring Vijay will hit the theatres on April 13. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast also has Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan playing important roles.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash will release on April 14. The film will clash with other big-budget movies like Beast and Jersey.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will stream on the SonyLiv OTT platform from April 14.

Bloody Mary

Telugu thriller Bloody Mary will premiere on the OTT platform Aha on April 15.

Gaali Vaana

The web series Gaali Vaana will stream on the ZEE5 OTT platform from April 14. Directed by Sharan Kopisetty, the series has a cast comprising Radhika Sarath Kumar, Sai Kumar, Chandini Chowdary and Chaitanya Krishna.

