Beast Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay Fans Call Action-Thriller ‘Mindblowing’, ‘Blockbuster’

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer much anticipated action-thriller ‘Beast’ is set to hit theatres today. While there is already a lot of buzz around the film, the Vijay starrer flick is expected to do well at the box office. The early reviews of Beast have started pouring in on Twitter. A section of moviegoers who watched the premiere and early morning shows has taken to Twitter to express their opinion of Thalapathy starrer ‘Beast’.

The charisma of Telugu star Thalapathy Vijay, who has a massive fan following in the South also adds up to expectations from the film. Beast is experiencing great advance bookings and has a decent screen count which adds up to the box office expectations for the film.

Meanwhile, Twitteratis have rave reviews for the film, and they are terming the Vijay starrer flick ‘true feast’.

One fan tweeted, “#Beast Feast for All Thalapathy fans. A Theme park with all kind of Rides. Ever consistent @anirudhofficial bro & Thalapathy carried the movie with ultra mass performances. @Nelsondilpkumar packaged humour & action effortlessly. Lot of Repeat value. Must watch." Another wrote, “#Beast - The film runs high on action sequences and slapstick comedies throughout with screen presence of #ThalapathyVijay and Mindblowing score of Rockstar @anirudhofficial Pakka Blockbuster.”

Another moviegoer tweeted, “Literally felt the power & fire!!!Blockbuster beast…loved every scene….thalapathy Vera level ma…true feast… Meaner..Leaner..Stronger!! #BeastMovie #Beast."

Film critic and movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared his review of the film. He wrote, “#Beast [3/5] : A Mall Invasion Thriller..One man show of #Thalapathy @actorvijay He is #BeastModeON from start to end..His Action and dance - All Verithanam..All fans will be satisfied and happy…"

Ahead of the release of the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film, team Beast upped their promotional efforts as the film’s team scooped out some moments for themselves. A day ahead of the release, the entire team of the film recently went on a cheerful ride around Chennai in Vijay’s Rolls-Royce Ghost to celebrate co-star Aparna Das’ birthday. The video is making rounds on the internet, and fans enjoy seeing the entire ensemble have a good time together.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, Beast also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles. The box office bookings for Beast have been extremely high in various areas, and the film has reportedly established a record collection in places such as the United States and Australia, among others. Vijay is portraying a RAW agent named Veera Raghavan in this action drama.

