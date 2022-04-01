'... Beautiful, Cute and Hot': Rubina Dilaik's Latest Pics Make Fans Go Crazy

Television diva and Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s latest photoshoot has gone viral on the internet. The actor posted on Instagram the pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, Rubina is seen in a red printed frill dress. The Big boss 14 winner has struck different poses for the camera. Rubina complimented her look with a bindi. “Strawberry please," Rubina captioned the photo.

The comment section of Rubina’s post has her fans going gaga over her photos.

“Your smile melts my heart," wrote a fan. “Rubi, why do you want strawberries when you are one," read another comment.

“How can someone be so Beautiful cute and hot at the same time?" remarked a fan.

Meanwhile, Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film, Ardh. The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Palash Muchhal. Ardh also features Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

Rubina Dilaik started shooting for Ardh last year in August. Earlier, in March this year, the actor shared her first look from the film. Rubina will be seen in the role of a homely married woman in the film.

Advertisement

Dilaik rose to fame with the role of Radhika Shastri in Zee TV’s Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev. She then reprised her role in the show’s sequel.

In 2012, Radhika played the role of Simran Smiley Gill in Sony TV’s Saas Bina Sasural.

From 2013 to 2014, she played the character of Sita in Life OK’s show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Jeannie in SAB TV’s Jeannie Aur Juju.

Dilaik then played Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in Colors TV’s Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas.

Rubina was awarded Best Personality in Colors’ Golden Petal Awards 2017 and Best Actress in ITA Awards 2017 for her role in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas.

In October 2020, Dilaik entered Big Boss 14 as a contestant. She stayed in the Big boss house for twenty weeks and emerged as the winner.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.