'Beautiful Memories': Khushbu Sundar Shares Childhood Photo of Rana Daggubati, He Reacts

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has shared a throwback picture of actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. She found the picture in her wardrobe. In the picture, Rana is sitting on Venkatesh’s lap. The picture came to the notice of Rana and he thanked Khusbu for sharing the picture carrying the sweet memories of his childhood.

Khushbu shared the picture on Twitter calling it “beautiful memories”.

Hey Junior, see what I found in my wardrobe!!! What beautiful memories we have.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/uXT7kT8UO5— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 3, 2022

In the throwback picture, a young Rana is held by Venkatesh as they spent time together. Rana looked distracted while Venkatesh smiled for the camera.

After noticing the picture, Rana thanked her and wished her Happy new year 2022.

Wow wow thank you 🥰🥰 and Haopy new year to you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/je9kt3z4rm— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 3, 2022

Rana’s fans were also shared their happiness on seeing the actor’s childhood picture.

CUTEST pic of #RanaDaggubati— Cinema Bugz (@news_bugz) January 3, 2022

Wow super 👌 happy new year 🎉 😀— Ameer (@Ameer08039047) January 3, 2022

Superb— Srinivasa Rao Mutte (@srnvs_1982) January 4, 2022

Wow soo cute you are…— Sumanth (@srinivas0459) January 4, 2022

Actor Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time in a web series titled Rana Naidu. The web series is an adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. The series will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma and will stream on Netflix. The series was announced in September 2021.

Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oCzjwOcIuF— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 22, 2021

Rana was last seen in the multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi. He is now awaiting the release of the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama, Virataparvam.He will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak.

On the other hand, Venkatesh was seen in Asuran’s Telugu remake, titled Narappa. He is currently shooting for F3.

