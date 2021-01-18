Beautiful Rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hain' by Ladakhi Singers Wins Hearts Online

Some Bollywood songs are so soulful and melodious that they are timeless. Their beauty enhances every time someone tries to recreate the magic. One of these songs is the Sandese Aate Hain, which was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod for the movie Border released in 1997.

On the occasion of Army Day 2021on January 15, a rendition of the song Sandese Aate Hain was created by Ladakhi singers Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais. The video of these two artists singing the memorable patriotic song with picturesque Ladakhi landscape in the background has now gone viral.

It has been viewed lakhs of times on social media and has been shared by several social media users. The clip has attracted the attention of many Bollywood stars as well.

While Stanzin can be seen playing a musical instrument, the two singers are seen recreating the emotional song that had taken the country by storm when it was initially released in 1997.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon retweeted the video and was seen giving Stanzin best wishes for his future and hoped that the music industry would recognise his talent soon.

The Ladakhi singer was excited to see Raveena’s reaction to the song and thanked her for the blessings. He wrote, “Lots and lots of love from Ladakh.”

Wake up to this 😍.Can’t believe Raveena Ma’am replied my Tweet. Thank you so much Ma’am for your love & blessings 🙏😇. Lots and lots of love from Ladakh 🙌🏻🌸. #bigfan https://t.co/uc72m1bjCD — Stanzin Norgais (@stanzin_norgais) January 17, 2021

Actor Suniel Shetty, who played a pivotal role in the movie, also shared the video and wrote, “How goooood are you guys.”

How goooood are you guys ❤️ https://t.co/8WSIvfBnfs — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 17, 2021

Apart from Raveena and Suniel, actors Sushant Singh and Adil Hussain also appreciated the song, with the former saying that the singers were ‘brilliant.’

How beautiful — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) January 16, 2021

The singer thanked others as well for sharing the video and said that it feels great to convey our love for the nation and the sacrifices that have been made so that we live in peace.

He also urged his fans to follow him on Instagram where he often shares videos of his singing.

Stanzin has a YouTube channel as well where he often shares his melodious songs with the viewers. In one of the videos, Stanzin can be seen singing the song with Sonu Nigam, the original singer of Sandese Aate Hain. The video is from 2018 when Sonu was visiting Ladakh for Naropa 2018.

Apart from Bollywood songs, Stanzin also sings folk songs from the Ladakh region.