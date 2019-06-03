Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Beautiful Solution,' Tweets AR Rahman After Hindi No Longer Compulsory in Draft Education Policy

Music composer AR tweeted in support of the removal of Hindi as one of the compulsory languages in both Hindi and non-Hindi speaking states as per the draft National Education Policy 2019.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
AR Rahman.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development's move to remove Hindi as one of the compulsory three languages required for students to study in schools, be it in Hindi or non-Hindi states, as part of the edited draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, has been lauded by music composer AR Rahman.

Following a backlash from leaders of Tamil Nadu over the inclusion of Hindi language in schools under the draft education policy, the HRD Ministry tweaked the contentious parts of the draft that has been put up for public opinion. The music maestro was one of those who reacted on Twitter to support the removal of Hindi, saying, "The beautiful solution. Hindi is not compulsory in the Tamil... edited draft!"




The ministry revised its draft education policy after an outcry over the three-language plan. In the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, students have the choice of changing any language they want to. Any reference to Hindi has been removed.

Government sources told News18, "Imposing Hindi was never the intention. The way the draft was being perceived was contrary to the spirit of the three-language formula. That's why tweaks have been made. This is not a U-turn."

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three-language formula’s continuation and said it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi on the state's people.

The draft, proposed by a panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was the HRD in the previous government and led by eminent scientist K Kasturirangan, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. Javadekar said misinformation was being created about the issue and the government had no intention of spreading a particular language. "We are considering public consensus," he added.

