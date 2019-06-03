English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Beautiful Solution,' Tweets AR Rahman After Hindi No Longer Compulsory in Draft Education Policy
Music composer AR tweeted in support of the removal of Hindi as one of the compulsory languages in both Hindi and non-Hindi speaking states as per the draft National Education Policy 2019.
AR Rahman.
Loading...
The Ministry of Human Resource Development's move to remove Hindi as one of the compulsory three languages required for students to study in schools, be it in Hindi or non-Hindi states, as part of the edited draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, has been lauded by music composer AR Rahman.
Following a backlash from leaders of Tamil Nadu over the inclusion of Hindi language in schools under the draft education policy, the HRD Ministry tweaked the contentious parts of the draft that has been put up for public opinion. The music maestro was one of those who reacted on Twitter to support the removal of Hindi, saying, "The beautiful solution. Hindi is not compulsory in the Tamil... edited draft!"
The ministry revised its draft education policy after an outcry over the three-language plan. In the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, students have the choice of changing any language they want to. Any reference to Hindi has been removed.
Government sources told News18, "Imposing Hindi was never the intention. The way the draft was being perceived was contrary to the spirit of the three-language formula. That's why tweaks have been made. This is not a U-turn."
Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three-language formula’s continuation and said it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi on the state's people.
The draft, proposed by a panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was the HRD in the previous government and led by eminent scientist K Kasturirangan, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. Javadekar said misinformation was being created about the issue and the government had no intention of spreading a particular language. "We are considering public consensus," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Following a backlash from leaders of Tamil Nadu over the inclusion of Hindi language in schools under the draft education policy, the HRD Ministry tweaked the contentious parts of the draft that has been put up for public opinion. The music maestro was one of those who reacted on Twitter to support the removal of Hindi, saying, "The beautiful solution. Hindi is not compulsory in the Tamil... edited draft!"
அழகிய தீர்வு 🌹🇮🇳 ”தமிழகத்தில் இந்தி கட்டாயமல்ல... திருத்தப்பட்டது வரைவு!”— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 3, 2019
The ministry revised its draft education policy after an outcry over the three-language plan. In the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, students have the choice of changing any language they want to. Any reference to Hindi has been removed.
Government sources told News18, "Imposing Hindi was never the intention. The way the draft was being perceived was contrary to the spirit of the three-language formula. That's why tweaks have been made. This is not a U-turn."
Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three-language formula’s continuation and said it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi on the state's people.
The draft, proposed by a panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was the HRD in the previous government and led by eminent scientist K Kasturirangan, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. Javadekar said misinformation was being created about the issue and the government had no intention of spreading a particular language. "We are considering public consensus," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic
- Ranveer Singh is an Excited Fanboy as He Meets 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar
- Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Rs 6.6 Crore Limited Run McLaren Senna Supercar - Watch Video
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results