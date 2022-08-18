'Beautiful Tale of Friendship, Love...': First Look of Nivin Pauly's Saturday Night Out

After Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018), Rosshan Andrrews and Nivin Pauly are reuniting for the second time for the film titled Saturday Night. The official first look poster of Roshan Andrews’s upcoming directorial, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday.

The actor shared the first look of the film via his Instagram handle and described it as a “beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter” in the caption.

“Get ready for the madness and fun… Here comes Stanley & Friends. Presenting the #FirstLook poster of my next – #SaturdayNight. A beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter, directed by dear @rosshanandrrews, written by #NaveenBhaskar,” the caption read.

In his post, Nivin thanked the film producers for their “unstinting support.” He also mentioned the names of the actors he shared the screen with and wrote, “made this journey even more memorable.”

The vibrant poster along with Nivin also features Aju Varghese, Saju Kurup, and Siju Wilson in funky looks. Nivin, who will be seen playing Stanely, has a red-coloured tape recorder in his hand. Aju Varghese is staring at the camera with one hand on his waist, while, Saiju and Siju are seen dancing.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)



The poster of the film hints that Saturday Night will be a celebratory film that tells the story of the friendship of a new generation of youth. The big-budget comedy entertainer is slated for a Pooja release in the last week of September and has been shot in Dubai, Bangalore, and Mysore. The post-production works of the film are in progress.

Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film is written by Naveen Bhaskar. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the upcoming film also stars Prathap Pothan, Sania Iyyappan, Malavika Srinath, Grace Antony, Shaari, Vijay Menon, and Ashwin Mathew.

Saturday Night features music by Jakes Bejoy. Aslam K Purayil worked as director of photography and T Shivanandeeswaran handled the editing.

