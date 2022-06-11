'Beauty and the Beast': Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma's The Devotion Of Suspect X Vibe Check

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of their upcoming film. Vijay is an avid social media user who often shares updates with his fans about his life and movies. On Saturday, Vijay treated his fans to another photo from the sets of the Netflix film, The Devotion Of Suspect X, on his Instagram handle. The photo also featured Kareen Kapoor Khan.

In the black and white photo, Vijay and Kareena can be seen posing for the camera. Both of them can be seen partially as the shadow takes over. Vijay captioned the photo, “Beauty and the Beast. (From left to right),” and added the hashtag “DSX vibe check.” Kareena also reacted to the Instagram post, and wrote, “Mood, love the picture.”

Kareena too posted a photo of herself, where the actress can be seen laughing in between her scenes. She mentioned in the caption, “In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh. Does this happen to most actors? #CrackingUp #Happiness”

The duo mostly comment on each other's posts. Vijay quipped in the comment section and wrote, “On that set, it’s difficult to be 'serious actor', Mr Ghosh won’t let you be.” They both referred to the director of the film, Sujoy Ghosh.

Previously, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself with Vijay. In the photo, Kareena can be seen using her phone while Vijay is standing behind her.

The post caught the attention of the fans because of the funny banter between the duo. The Jab We Met actress captioned the post, “Acha Vijay, are you trying to read my messages?” Soon Vijay replied to the question, “Yeah most of them were from someone call Nawaab Sahib and nanny,” and added a wink emoji to it.

For the unversed, Kareena will be making her OTT debut with this movie. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Apart from Kareena and Vijay Varma, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.