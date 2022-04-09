'Beauty Lies in The Eyes of The Beholder,' Sanjjanaa Galrani on Shaving Her Head

There is often a lot of attention to how actors — male and female — look on TV and in cinema. They must eat the right amount to not gain or lose too much weight. They often have to spend a lot of time at the gym to keep themselves in shape. There is often too much attention on physical beauty.

Actresses usually give their facial, body, and hair beauty a lot of time and effort. However, Sanjjanaa Galrani surprised everyone by shaving her head.

Sister of Nikki Galrani, Sanjjanaa Galrani made a name for herself by working in Kannada and Tamil movies. She received some jail time in a drug case but has since been released on bail. She is currently eight months pregnant having been married last year.

A recent picture on Instagram posted by Sanjjanaa shocked her fans as it shows her shaving her head. The caption to the image reads, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder … that’s y I sacrificed all my hair … to just fulfil a manaath, which I had enforced in god … After going through so many difficulties … Life is beautiful all over again I cannot thank God enough for this phase of my life.

Advertisement

“May it be brand endorsements my social media work or my baby coming into my life very soon this is how I wanted to express back my gratitude & thankfulness … Jai shreee Krishna, Aham Bramhashtami.”

Comments are filled with love for the actor. Some of them read, “Lovely,” “Waooooo,” “Nice hairstyle,” and “Beauty. All looks.”

Some netizens speculated in the comments if it was a filter. “I think this is a filter,” said one. “April fool toh 1 tarikh ko hota hai aap pure mahine mano yogi kya ye filter hai,” said another.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.