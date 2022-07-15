Beauty Queen Eesha Rebba Steals The Show in Gorgeous Golden Dress

Tamil actress Eesha Rebba is known for her roles in movies like Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Bandipotu and Oyee, Ami Thumi, and Darshakudu. The actress is once again winning hearts with her gorgeous style in golden Indian attire.

Eesha is quite active on social media and often shares updates and pictures with her fans. Her gorgeous looks and style often make her go viral on social media platforms. Fans quickly take to the comment section to appreciate the actress and share their thoughts.

The actress posted a sideways look in an embroidered golden dress. Her open hairstyle with matching earrings and necklace has taken the world by storm. The actress also posted a candid candid look showing off her tattoo and ring.

A user commented, “You are so beautiful,” with another continuing, “Beauty Queen.” A third commented, “You look breathtaking,” with many others sharing fire and heart emojis.

Eesha has been doing movies on one side but is now taking roles in web series as well. The actress has already shined in series like Pitta Kathalu and Three Roses. The actress has now set her eyes on Tamil and Malayalam movies as well.

She made her Telugu debut with the movie Life is Beautiful but got her first lead role in the movie Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha. She recently garnered many fans through her movie Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil.

Eesha acted as the main lead in the movie Ragala 24 Gantallo. Although, the movie could not do much for the actress’s career as it wasn’t very successful. Eesha is currently focusing on the Tamil industry. She is acting in 2 Tamil films as well as a Telugu film.

