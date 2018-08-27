Beauty Standards Set by the Society are Utterly Wrong: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Khan will be seen grooving to the tunes of Vishal Bhardwaj for a special song in his upcoming film Pataakha and the dancing diva said she had a great time filming the track.Celebrated poet-lyricist Gulzar has penned the lyrics of the song, which has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj."It was great fun shooting for the song. I have immense respect for Vishal sir and Gulzar sahab. Rekha has sung the song. They have created magic in the past and I am very happy to be the part of this track. I love the title of the film and title of the song," Malaika told PTI.Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, and is based on an acclaimed short-story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.Featuring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, the film releases September 28, 2018.Malaika, who was the showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, said she is completely against the beauty standards set by the society."I am not for any kind of biases. Beauty is in everything. I feel there shouldn't be any biases. I believe beauty lies in the eyes of a beholder. The beauty standards set by the society are utterly wrong and in today's day and age of media attention and focus one has to be a lot more aware and careful about it," she said.Malaika said she realised very early in her career that it impossible to please everyone and hence she believes in following her own rules when it comes to fashion."I started out in the entertainment industry very early. And I think I was lucky to get the platform to be the way I am or dress the way I am. I am really happy I had those opportunities. I realised it very early in my career that you can't please everybody. Once I understood that I was confident a lot more. I am not someone who thinks too much," she said.Anushree's collection titled "Sitara" was inspired by the romanticism and femininity of vibrant celebrations. It brought together sensual colours with delicate handcrafted three-dimensional applique fleur, butterflies, leaves and fictional characters.It also featured tone on tone thread work that was highlighted with delicate hand-dyed beads.