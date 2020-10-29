Bebe Rexha To Debut As Actor With STXfilms' 'Queenpins'

Los Angeles: American singer Bebe Rexha will be making her feature film acting debut with upcoming comedy “Queenpins”, starring Kristen Bell in the lead. The STXfilms project, which will be directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly from their own script, is inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history, reported Variety.

The story is about a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society. She decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club. Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers. Rexha, known for hit songs such as “Meant to Be”, “I’m a Mess” and “Me, Myself & I”, will essay the role of a computer hacker named Tempe Tina.

“This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut. She’s an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam. “We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“Queenpins” will also feature actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser. STX Films will distribute “Queenpins” in US, UK and Ireland. AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films will produce the movie..