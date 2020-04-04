MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Bebu' Vikrant Massey Gets Romantic Birthday Message From Fiancee Sheetal Thakur; See Here

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known," said Sheetal Thakur as she shared a romantic post for Vikrant.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
Actor Vikrant Massey on Friday turned a year older, and his fiancee Sheetal Thakur penned a beautiful wish for him.

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known - and even that is an understatement. Happy happy birthday Bebu #janaabkajanamdinn," Sheetal wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which Vikrant is seen giving her a peck on the cheek.

In an Instagram story, Sheetal posted a video in which she is seen giving head massage to Vikrant.

Vikrant and Sheetal have featured together in the web-series Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged last year.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vikrant said that he was glad to be home on his birthday this time. While work and projects made him spend his birthday mostly on the sets, the lockdown gave him an opportunity to celebrate it with his family this time.

“I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors. After two years, I’m home for longer than a week,” he said.

As the nation is trying to come to terms with social distancing and self isolation, in an effort to fight the Covid-19 virus, Vikrant has made the break productive. “I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores,” he shared, adding that he also gets to spend time with his would-be.

