‘Because of You I Am’: Esha Deol Thanks All As She Completes 20 Years in Bollywood

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has completed two decades in the Hindi film industry. The actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe alongside Aftab Shivdasani, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and Anupam Kher, has starred in over 20 films in her career. She is best known for her performances in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Dhoom, No Entry, Yuva, Kucch To Hai, LOC Kargil and Ankahee. To celebrate the special occasion today, Esha posted a compiled video on Instagram featuring her fond memories from different films she starred in.

Alongside the clip, the actress penned a note of gratitude towards her co-stars, directors, producers and staff. She added, “Most importantly I want to thank my well-wishers, my fans. Because of you I am.”

The 40-year-old raised a toast as she looks forward to lots more magic in the cinemas, good roles and good films. “Love you mamma and papa. Love and gratitude,” she signed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Time flies, still remember our Rajasthan schedule, you were so warm then and you’re the same after 20 years.” Close friend and former co-star Tusshar Kapoor replied to Esha’s post with clapping emoji.

Apart from being an actress, Esha, like her mother and sister Ahana, is a trained classical dancer. She is married to Bharat Takhtani. The couple is blessed with two kids - Radhya and Miraya. Esha will next be seen in a web series titled Rudra. The show, also starring Ajay Devgn, will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.